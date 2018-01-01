21-year-old Maryborough man killed in horror hwy crash

A man has been killed and a family of five injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth.

LATEST: POLICE have confirmed a 21-year-old Maryborough man was killed in yesterday's horror highway crash, the same incident that hospitalised a family of five.

The man had sustained serious injuries to his head and multiple fractures in the crash, and was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency workers.

All members of the family in the opposite car have since been discharged from Gympie Hospital.

The crash caused significant delays for commuters along the Bruce Hwy, with Forensic Crash Unit investigators working well into the evening.

The Chatsworth crash is the third serious traffic incident in Queensland for 2018, with a 40-year-old Logan Village woman being killed an-hour-and-a-half into the new year, and a young woman remains in ICU following a Morningside crash.

UPDATE 6PM:

POLICE at the scene of horror highway crash that killed a young man this afternoon said the highway would be closed well into the night, as Forensic Crash Unit investigators finished their work at another crash to the south.

They were not expected to arrive to even start their work until possibly close to 7pm and the highway would be closed for some time after that, while the investigators gathered all available evidence at the scene.

Traffic was banked up for nearly 2km in both directions after the crash, with police initially turning back north-bound traffic.

CRASH: One of the vehicles involved in the Chatworth crash on the Bruce Highway, after it rolled 60m from the impact location, landing on its side down an embankment. Arthur Gorrie

They diverted south-bound vehicles via a service road which rejoined the highway about 50m south of the impact zone.

Multiple ambulances, fire vehicles and police cars attended.

As the immediate traffic jam cleared, warning and speed limit signs were erected either side of the crash and all traffic was diverted along Old Maryborough Rd and Harvey Siding Rd at Curra.

A much less serious two-vehicle crash soon followed along the diversion route, in Harvey Siding Rd at Curra, according to information from one tow truck driver

The family of five - mum, dad, and three children - were treated at the scene and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The RACQ Lifelflight helicopter had been called out to the scene while crews worked to free the driver.

A second minor crash between two vehicles has also occurred on Harvey Siding Rd, which is one of the areas traffic is being diverted through.

