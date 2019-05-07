Menu
The vehicle became wedged between trees after the crash.
Crash leaves vehicle wedged in trees

Caitlan Charles
7th May 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
UPDATE: A male with facial injuries has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital following a crash on Slade Point Rd. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received the call at about 9.16am. 

The driver left the road near the Mackay Harbour and the car became wedged between two trees. 

EARLIER: A DRIVER has crashed near Mackay Harbour, and the vehicle is wedged between two trees.

Emergency services crews, including Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, were called to the scene following reports that one male was trapped in the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating the patient.

Police are on scene for traffic control.

More to come.

