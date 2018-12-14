Trapped infant rescued from car in Hervey Bay

A WINDOW of a parked car in Scarness had to be smashed by emergency workers so they could rescue an infant who had been trapped inside.

The boy was showing signs of heat stress and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Paramedics were called to the car on the Esplanade about 1.20pm on Thursday.

The child was trapped inside for about 20 minutes. RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton says temperatures inside a car can rise by 10 degrees in just eight minutes - even if the car is parked in the shade or a window is left open.

"There's no safe time to leave a child unattended in a car," Ms Clinton said.

"An average of five children or animals are rescued from locked cars in Queensland every day.

"Most of these are accidental lock-ins and happen when Mum or Dad give the child the keys to play with, and they accidentally press the lock button."

If a child is locked in a car, keep calm and call RACQ on 131111 and immediately, ring 000 if there are concerns about the child's health.

To avoid accidental lock-ins, RACQ recommended drivers to always take their children with them even if they were popping out for a brief moment.