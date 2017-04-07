UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital with head injuries

A patient encapsulated in one vehicle has been removed after a two-vehicle crash on Boat Harbour Dr earlier this afternoon.

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital with neck pain and head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after being removed from the vehicle by fire crews.

No-one else was hurt in the two-vehicle crash.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services have removed a person trapped in a car, following a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Elizabeth St.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 1.16pm, with emergency services responding shortly after.

The conditions of the two drivers are not known at this moment.

More to come.