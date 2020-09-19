Trash to treasure: How to score prizes with beautiful garbage

WASTE TO ART: Miller Wiley creating art out of recycled materials. Photo: Contributed

THE kids at Hervey Bay's Koala Kindy are working hard to transform trash into treasure.

Anyone who wants to join them has a month to enter the Fraser Coast's Waste to Art competition.

Councillor David Lewis said hopeful entrants just have one month left to enter the Council's annual competition.

"This exciting competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction messages while showcasing their artistic ability."

"Art works can be created from repurposed items that have been sourced from Council's reuse markets, op shops, second hand shops or what the artists have collected from their own homes."

The 2020 Waste to Art competition includes four competition categories; under eights, eight to 11 years, 12 to 17 years, and 18 years and over.

Prizes ranging from $50 to $750 out of a total prize pool of $2800.

"This is the third year Council has run this competition and more than 100 pieces of art were created and exhibited last year," he said.

WASTE TO ART: Koala Kindy students creations for the under eight category. Photo: Contributed

"Some of the entries have included a garden wall art piece made from a ceiling fan, wall art made from driftwood and soy sauce bottles, and a stereo system made from a worn-out bedroom dresser."

"Reusing or repurposing unwanted items means they don't end up in landfill."

Entries close on Sunday 18 October 2020.

Winners will be announced on Friday 6 November at the opening of the exhibition at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough, which will run until 29 November.

Members of the public can also vote for their favourite artwork during the exhibition.

More details including terms and conditions and application forms are available here.