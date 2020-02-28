Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A $3 million house boasting stunning coastal views will be demolished by its owner after being trashed by vandals as it sat vacant for eight years.
A $3 million house boasting stunning coastal views will be demolished by its owner after being trashed by vandals as it sat vacant for eight years.
Property

Trashed $3m luxury house has to be demolished

by Ashleigh Pisani
28th Feb 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A vacant $3 million luxury house will be demolished by its owner, building supplies giant Boral, after being trashed by vandals.

The once glamorous house - which sits off Ocean Boulevard in Seacliff Park and has stunning views over the coast - is now so damaged it needs to be "immediately" demolished, according to Boral.

The 9746sq m property, which is well known in the area, was sold to Boral in 2012.

The home on Ocean Boulevard when it was advertised for sale in 2012.
The home on Ocean Boulevard when it was advertised for sale in 2012.

Boral southern region general manager Peter Head said the company originally bought the home, which is near its Linwood Quarry, to carry out testing.

"This site has proven invaluable to us in terms of testing and proving new methods of managing fugitive dust and monitoring our drill and blast activities," Mr Head said.

"This in turn has enabled us to uphold our commitment to the local community by ensuring our activities comply with all relevant regulations."

Mr Head said the property was "significantly vandalised" over the Christmas period when the quarry was not operating.

Boral has now painted over the graffiti visible to the public and approached Marion Council to demolish the house.

In a statement, Boral said "the degree of destruction and damage inflicted" on the home "warrants immediate demolition".

An aerial shot of the luxury house in 2010 above, and in February 2020, below. Pictures: Metro Map
An aerial shot of the luxury house in 2010 above, and in February 2020, below. Pictures: Metro Map

 

In 2012, the home - which features 12 rooms, a self-contained pool house/studio apartment as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court - was described as "majestically positioned with spectacular coastal, city and hills vistas" by a real estate agency.

However, over the past eight years the home has become increasingly run-down.

Boral would not say when the house will be demolished.

The home on Ocean Boulevard when it was advertised for sale in 2012.
The home on Ocean Boulevard when it was advertised for sale in 2012.

 

.
.
The Seacliff Park luxury home when it was advertised for sale.
The Seacliff Park luxury home when it was advertised for sale.
property real estate vandals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        premium_icon Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        News Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are some suggestions.

        Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        premium_icon Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        News Sandy Strait State School prep students have stepped back in time by using...

        FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the Strait

        premium_icon FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the...

        News Fraser Coast fishers share their advice for a good day casting out.

        Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        premium_icon Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        News The external audit included 11.9km of the road and 13 intersections