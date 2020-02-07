Trashion art on display

Marina Debris' exhibition showcases a collection of wearable pieces made from rubbish collected from the beaches and oceans.

Marina Debris' exhibition showcases a collection of wearable pieces made from rubbish collected from the beaches and oceans.

WORLD renowned “trashion” designer Marina DeBris has brought her Beach Coutre: A Haute mess exhibition to Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, displaying wearable pieces made from beach trash.

Plastic pollution is becoming more common on beaches and in the oceans and Ms DeBris wanted to blend a grotesque mix of trash and fashion to raise environmental awareness of the plight in our waterways.

“Basically, it’s about how we have single-use plastic items and they don’t go away and when they are dumped they end up in the ocean,” Ms DeBris said.

By making them into fashion items, Ms DeBris wanted to get her environmental message out from a different viewpoint.

Ms DeBris trained as a graphic designer at Rhode Island School of Design and became interested in the issue of marine pollution after moving from Bondi to Los Angeles.

During her time at Venice Beach, Los Angeles, she began a collection of rubbish she found on the beach.

“I would use the rubbish I collected for various artworks and during 2010 I started to convert them into wearables,” she said.

“It’s about consumption. What we use and waste makes no sense when we have such limited natural resources.”

One of her artworks on display is called City to Surf and it highlights that what is dumped in the city will go through the waterways and into the ocean.

The exhibition will be on display until March 15.