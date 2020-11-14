TRAUMA TEDDIES: Small gift, big difference for kids in crisis

IT’S been 30 years since Red Cross volunteers embarked on a project which would help comfort countless kids in times of crisis.

For Maryborough volunteer Laurell Whittaker, making Trauma Teddies - knitted characters gifted to children in hospitals and other challenging environments - has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

The convener of the Maryborough program first joined in 2017 and quickly saw the broad range of scenarios where a small handmade gift could make a big difference.

“Where they have to collect blood, the kids just seem to calm down when they get a teddy bear, in the emergency department where they are really hurt it calms them down,” she said.

“Also, when I take them to the police station, they use them interviewing kids and it takes their mind off what they are asking.”

Mrs Whittaker said the Red Cross often received touching thank you notes from those who had been given a trauma teddy.

She often puts together two bears over the course of a few days, working on them in her spare time.

“Starting to knit one right to the finished product, with labels on and everything takes about 10 to 11 hours,” she said.

While she works on the bears herself, she also part of a 30-volunteer army.

“They knit them, some just sew on faces and sew them up, others stuff them and they all come back to me,” she said

“I am looking for more volunteers, I can never say no.”

If you would like to get involved in making Red Cross Trauma Teddies, contact Laurell Whittaker on 4123 1288.