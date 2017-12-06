Menu
Travel business wins big

WIN: Aspire Travel and Cruise manager Marita Behrendorff, staff member Maryann Page and Zeena Smith (absent) won Travellers Choice 2017 Encouragement Award. boni holmes
Inge Hansen
THEY'RE the travel agents who know exactly how to plan your next holiday.

And what's even better is they're officially an award winning business so you know their tips are worth it.

Aspire Travel and Cruise were recently awarded the Travellers Choice 2017 Encouragement Award at a national conference in Perth last week.

Manager Marita Behrendorff and staff members Maryann Page and Zeena Smith were the recipients of the award.

Ms Behrendorff said there were about 140 travel and cruise agents from around Australia at the awards.

"The award recognises smaller agency members who have significant support and has demonstrated a growth in sales," she said.

"I only opened up two-and-a-half years ago so to already receive an award is amazing."

Working out of Maryborough, Ms Behrendorff said the small team and small community said it felt like working within a family.

Having worked as a Retail Travel Consultant for more than 15 years, you're guaranteed to receive professional advice.

She has also travelled to more than 30 countries with her favourite destinations including Greece, France, Italy, Ireland, Egypt and Africa.

Ms Behrendorff said travel trends show there are many locals who love to travel abroad.

According to Ms Behrendorff, residents love to travel Canada and around Europe.

Domestic holidays are also a big hit with many choosing to do trips around the country on trains.

Not to mention the popularity of cruises.

"We do a bit of everything here and cruising is, of course, very popular," she said.

