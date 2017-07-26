Travel confirms there's no place like home

It was a fantastic feeling this week to return to the open streets of Maryborough and the pristine beaches of Hervey Bay.

THERE is no place like home.

After a few weeks of travelling around South East Asia and exploring the likes of Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, there's no better sight than a sunset at Gatakers.

Travelling has a way of putting things into perspective.

My views on Asia are completely different to what they were a month ago, but so is the way I see the Fraser Coast.

The more I travel the more it becomes clear how lucky we are to live here.

When I stayed with a Japanese friend in Tokyo, his home was considered in the country area of the city but it was more developed than the Brisbane CBD.

It was a fantastic feeling this week to return to the open streets of Maryborough and the pristine beaches of Hervey Bay.