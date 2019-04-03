Travel expo set to be held at M'boro business

MARYBOROUGH Cruising and Travel is set to hold a travel expo to help adventurers find their next holiday destination.



The business, which is a member of Helloworld, is owned by Edyta Brummell and she's looking forward to meeting you.



The event will be held between 4pm and 7pm on April 30 at the Kent St Maryborough



Ms Brummell said plenty of holiday packages were currently on sale, from visiting the South Pacific to cruising various countries around the world.



"We have some very unique cruises on offer," she said.



A wide variety of brochures will be available at the event to inform travellers about the attractions of different destinations.



The team is ready to find the perfect holiday for you, no matter the budget.



Contact Maryborough Cruising and Travel to register your interest ahead of the expo on 4123 4355 or 0405 030 707.

