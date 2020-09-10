Travel giant reveals Bay leading state in tourism growth

French couple Sal Cheouilli and Adem Beuali were exploring the Fraser Coast in their tiny home built into a van.

FRENCH couple Sal Cheouilli and Adem Beuali popped into Hervey Bay after it was recommended as a stop on their Australian trip and they’re loving every minute of it.

They aren’t the only ones.

New data from travel giant Wotif shows visitor interest in Hervey Bay is up 200% – the highest percentage increase in the state.

Interest in Maryborough is also up 180 per cent.

It’s great news for the Fraser Coast which is relying on the Queensland market not only while borders are closed but also, post-Covid after Virgin axed its direct flights from Sydney yesterday.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said it was good to see the marketing working and it was a tribute to the tourism businesses which had worked so hard to benefit the region.

He believed visitors were draw to the region because it offered a laid back, pristine area to unwind, especially over the upcoming school holidays.

Mr Simons said the Coast’s strongest tourism area was accommodation followed closely by tour operators.

He said the three-hour drive from Brisbane was perfect for day trips or longer stays for travellers.

FCTE is currently working on a new Summer campaign to lure more tourists to the region.