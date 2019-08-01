Menu
Wide Bay Transit.
Wide Bay Transit. Contributed
TRAVEL TRIAL: Coast buses to test smart ticketing service

Blake Antrobus
by
1st Aug 2019 9:30 AM
A STATE-of-the-art ticketing service will be rolled out on Hervey Bay and Maryborough buses as part of a $371 million State Government trial.

The Fraser Coast's bus services were selected as a pilot site for the smart ticketing roll-out alongside buses in Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), Bowen and Innisfail.

New hardware with the ticketing service allows passengers to track their ride and see when their bus is about to arrive, allowing them to time their

trips.

Sixty routes and 88 buses will be fitted with the smart ticketing consoles across the four pilot sites. About 130 drivers will be trained to use the new equipment.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the regional trial was the first chance to test elements of the new ticketing system. "South-east Queensland commuters have had access to this information for some time now so it's about time regional bus users got to experience it too," Mr Saunders said.

"(It's) one system for everyone, from the coast to the country."

Transport Minister Marj Bailey said the system would eventually allow people to pay with credit and debit cards, phones and wearable devices.

"If you're one of those people who still likes the paper tickets or paying with cash, you'll still be able to continue doing that once we introduce new ways to pay," Mr Bailey said.

"We'll use the insights we gather from customers to ensure the new system meets the travel needs of all Queenslanders."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

