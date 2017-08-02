Travellers face extra security, Bay passengers delayed

DELAYS: Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security.

LONG queues, three-hour check-ins and extra security could be the new reality for Australian travellers following the disruption of an alleged conspiracy to plant a bomb on a flight.

Hervey Bay travellers arriving from major airports including Sydney and Brisbane reported additional security and lengthy queues during their check-ins this week.

Authorities have warned travellers to be prepared for "enduring” changes that could mark a new normal of arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.

Travellers are also being encouraged to bring less luggage while airport workers could be subject to greater security vetting.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the government is "constantly upgrading and improving our security services and our whole operation”.

"That's why I always say we don't 'set and forget'. We are never complacent. Yes, we've got great people but we want them to do even better work,” he said.

"The increased security measures at the airports are a response to that. They're in response to an increase in the threat level as assessed by ASIO for aviation.

He also hosed down speculation about a "terror tax” that could provide airports with the resources necessary to provide extra security but potentially lead to greater costs for consumers.

Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton warned travellers to be prepared for disruption.

"It may be that we need to look at the security settings at our airports - in particular our domestic airports - for an ongoing, enduring period,” he said.

The warning comes after four men where taken into custody following a tip off from British intelligence agencies that led to the raids across Sydney.

Travellers were met with lengthy delays at airports around the country as police and airlines conducted extra security checks.

Qantas and Jetstar have asked passengers to arrive early and bring less on flights if possible.

While the Hervey Bay airport was unaffected by the new security measures, some arrivals reported tougher security while travelling from their destinations.

Traveller Mark Brennan said it was "frustrating” with the additional measures, saying it took him almost two hours to check in on his domestic flight home.

- Additional reporting Blake Antrobus