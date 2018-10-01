Travelling barristas' pit stop

SINCE hitting the road nine months ago, travelling barristas Jess Davidson and Andy Hoffman have ground 270kg of coffee beans for customers across the country.

Last week, the young entrepreneurs set up their vintage style caravan at Point Vernon's Big 4 Holiday Park to brew a cuppa for locals and holidaymakers.

Jess, 32, and Andy, 36, left their life behind in Melbourne in search for adventure and to offer rural and remote areas of Australia something a bit different.

"We wanted to take really good quality coffee to places maybe going without, and that includes some of those off-the-beaten-track places like Daily Waters and other towns in outback Queensland and the Northern Territory," Jess said.

JUST BREW IT: Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson in their travelling coffee van Round & Round. Alistair Brightman

With nearly 20,000km clocked on the speedometer of their campervan "Saffy" and having traded in 46 locations, Jess said one town really stood out.

"Daly Waters is a really remote town in the middle of the Northern Territory and really all that's there is an iconic Australian pub called the Daly Waters Hotel," Jess said.

"I think it was built in the early 30s and has been filled with loads of memorabilia and stuff that people leave behind.

"There's driver's licences pinned up on the wall, undies and bras hanging from the ceiling, t-shirts, thongs and pretty much anything you want to leave behind gets stapled to the wall."

"When you walk in there, it's so overwhelming, it's like a museum of all these people's stuff since back in the day."

Jess said the biggest challenge of life on the road was leaving behind luxury items and learning to survive on less.

"We've learned to life a much simpler and cheaper life," she said.

"We've cut out some of the luxuries we used to enjoy in Melbourne like expensive beer, but you adapt and learn to save money for the more important things, like visiting Fraser Island," she said.

"It is cheaper for us living on the road than it was living in Melbourne."

Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson with their travelling coffee van Round & Round. Alistair Brightman

Her advice for anyone wanting to follow their dreams was 'do something that makes you happy'.

"For us, this business doesn't feel like work, we love making coffees and having a different environment to serve that coffee up in each week.

"We work hard to achieve this lifestyle, but when it plays to your strengths, it makes things easier."

Their next stop is Poona, about 70km south of Hervey Bay. You can follow their journey by visiting facebook.com/roundandroundcoffee