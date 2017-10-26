Travelling couple reunited with thousands of photos

RELIEF: Kayla and Aaron Hall were stoked to be reunited with their SD card which contained close to 2000 holiday pictures.

SOCIAL media has come to the rescue of two tourists who lost their SD card on Fraser Island.

Kayla and Aaron Hall visited Fraser Island for the first time from October 5-10.

At some point during their trip, their SD card containing close to 2000 photos fell out of one of their pockets.

The married couple from the Gold Coast didn't realise the card was missing until they were tagged in a Facebook post by Natalie Golisch.

Natalie posted the travel pictures in a bid to find the couple.

The Chronicle also wrote a story and shared to Facebook to assist with search.

"We had a bit of a panic (when they heard they'd lost their card)," Kayla said.

"(But) we knew Natalie was searching for us and we knew she'd get it back to us."

Despite having most of their photos backed up, the couple said it was likely their uploads had not updated on Google.

"We don't even know if all the photos were backed up."

The post made by Natalie Golisch included a number of photos from the couple's recent overseas trip.

Aaron said the photos were from their trip to north, central and south America nearly 18 months ago.

As for their SD saviour, Kayla said she was "stoked" and very grateful.

"(Natalie) sent us a lovely card because we said we wanted to send her something to say thank you but she said no rewards were needed," she said.

"We'd love to say thank you to her for sharing and getting the photos back."