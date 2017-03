A MAJOR Fraser Coast road is blocked after a semi-trailer tipped over at a roundabout.

Motorists travelling to Maryborough from the Hervey Bay region will need to take a detour at the roundabout at the intersection of Booral, Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Torbanlea Pialba Rd.

They will need to take the Torbanlea Pialba Rd exit.

Those travelling northbound to Hervey Bay can proceed as per normal.

"Avoid the intersection if you can," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.