Travelling Tasmanian tweets nude pics from Dundowran Beach

A TRAVELLING Tasmanian nudist has shared photos of his very naked visit to the Fraser Coast's Dundowran Beach.

The photos were uploaded to Twitter after Peter Robinson got his kit off and went swimming at what he called, "an unofficial nude beach near Hervey Bay" in July.

On his twitter profile, Mr Robinson describes himself as being a 'gay naturist promoting non-sexual nudity'.

Among the 6000 plus tweets on his page were full-frontal shots of his naked beach romp in Hervey Bay, as well as images from his visits to other nature areas in Queensland, including Sharon Gorge near Bundaberg and Calliope's free camping site.

📷 Last of the unofficial nude beach of Dundrowan near Hervey Bay in Queensland. 10. https://t.co/QN3mCDKtuJ — Peter Robinson (@muzzpete) August 1, 2017

In May 2016, a petition calling for a nudist beach on the Fraser Coast gained considerable support.

More than 1500 people signed the petition, which was started by Poona man John Hart and his companion Marie Farmer.

The petition online said the pair were "seeking support to have the right for a selected beach within Fraser Coast electorate or elsewhere in the State of Queensland to be classified as clothing optional for the recreational use of those who so wish to sunbathe or swim nude without the fear of prosecution".

But former Police Minister Bill Bryne said the designation of a clothing-optional beach would not be supported as the Queensland Government had no plans to change the current legislation dealing with willful exposure.

Councillor Rolf Light said any nude activity on the beach would be a police issue and was not something he supported.

He said most nudist beaches were remote and well-signed to ensure no one could accidentally stumble across it and be offended, with most having only one entry in and out of the section of beach that was clothing-optional.

Cr Light said the Fraser Coast geographically did not have a place for such a thing and he did not support the idea.