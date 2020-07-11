Travis Schultz debunks top 5 wine myths

We've all heard them, often believed them and sometimes even republished them; but the sad reality is that urban myths about wine seemingly spread faster than coronavirus in a Wuhan wet market.

Some of the lines my dear sister comes up with have made me choke on my chardonnay over the years, but the one I loved the most was her pontification that "I drink organic wines because they don't give me a headache!".

Really sis?

I guess you also think that wines made using biodynamic practices in the vineyard make for happy tasting wine in the bottle?

What bunkum, bollocks and BS.

Sometimes I think there must be more old wives' tales about wine than my good friend John Eastham has conspiracy theories about politics; but I realise that's just not numerically possible.

So I thought I'd highlight just five of the fables that I most frequently hear during dinner table conversation at catch-ups with my family.

1: I only drink white wine because I'm allergic to sulfites

Really? In fact, all wines contain sulfites at some level because they are naturally occurring compounds in all sorts of foods that we regularly eat - such as dried apricots, eggs and even sultanas.

Do you get a headache, Sis, after eating eggs Benedict?

Sure, some wines have much lower levels of sulfites than others but there would be less sulfites in a bottle of wine than you'd ingest eating a cup full of dried fruit.

SCREWED: Corks don’t make a bottle any better, says Travis Schultz.

2: When I need a good bottle of wine to take to a friend's place, I only buy wine that's closed with a cork because screw cap ones aren't as high in quality

There will always be traditionalists who will disagree with me, but I really can't say that I've found any difference when I open a 10-year-old wine that has a screw cap.

Sure, screw caps might slow the ageing process down a little as they provide a much tighter seal than cork, but at least there are less bottle losses due to bottle taint.

One of the early adaptors to move over to screw cap were Taylors Wines in South Australia.

At the price point, their St Andrews Clare Valley cabernet is up there with some of the best going around.

I opened a bottle of their (screw cap) 2005 St Andrews riesling last weekend, and guess what?

It was perfect even after 15 years laying on its side.

3: I put a silver teaspoon in my opened sparkling wines to keep them bubbly and fresh in the fridge

The theory goes that the spoon keeps cold air inside the bottle and that preserves the bubbles. Hmmm.

Using a vacuum seal device will work, but Mum I'm sorry, the teaspoon may as well stay in the top drawer of the kitchen bench!

4: Older wines are always smoother and better to drink

I'm sorry to say that old wines can be fool's gold, depending on what they are and how they've been kept.

Personally, I prefer to drink my cellar-dwelling wines before they start to smell like my old man's chicken coop.

Sure, the tannins in wines will soften with time but softer tannins in a wine which is devoid of fruit and smells like a barnyard, won't really be palatable.

I'd suggest that if you have a bunch of really old bottles you are worried about, just do what I do - find a good mate (like my good friend, Rick Chapman) who thinks a bit of age is impressive and sell him the whole lot so you can restock your own cellar at lower risk.

HEADACHES: Sophie, Richard and Victoria Angove from Angove Wines in South Australia. are known for their organic wines. However, organise doesn’t mean fewer headaches, says Travis Schultz.

5: I prefer organic wines because they don't give me a hangover

I've got nothing against organic wines; and there are some rippers out there (like the Angove Organic 2019 Shiraz cabernet and their Organic 2019 Chardonnay $14.99), but the notion that drinking two bottles of an organic wine yourself and expecting to wake up feeling better than James Brown ("I feel good"), is palpable nonsense.

Some organic wines will be lower in sulfites but at the end of the day, it's the alcohol that will cause you to wake up with photophobia, nausea and the sensation of a vice compressing your skull.

Just drink a glass of water after each glass of wine and you're less likely to be reaching for the medicine cabinet when you wake up.

There are dozens of myths, fables and story tales which circulate during conversations about wine; and it seems my family are disciples to most of them.

How about yours?

