Treasure trove of goods up for auction

SOLD: There will plenty to auction off this weekend.
SOLD: There will plenty to auction off this weekend. David Thomas
Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU are a tradie or DIY enthusiast, Fraser Coast Regional Council has the event for you.

A seven-foot aluminium ladder, trolley jacks, compressors, concrete saws, tool boxes, office desks, filing cabinets and a plywood whale are just some of the items included in an auction to be held this weekend.

Viewing starts at 8am and the auction begins at 9am on Saturday, October 21 at Council's Ellengowan Street Depot in Hervey bay.

To view the full list of items up for grabs visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/public-notices.

Phone bids will not be taken at the auction and all goods must be paid for onsite prior to collection.

