Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Frydenberg has been tested for coronavirus.
Josh Frydenberg has been tested for coronavirus.
News

Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

by Natalie Wolfe and Shannon Molloy
12th May 2020 5:08 PM

Treasurer Josh Fryndenberg has been tested for coronavirus after a worrying coughing fit in Parliament House this morning.

Mr Frydenberg was giving a Budget update - a grim outlook for the economy, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis - when he began to splutter.

His coughing fit lasted several minutes and he was repeatedly unable to speak, having to take multiple sips of water.

Australia has recorded more than 6950 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

Originally published as Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 isolation josh frydenberg test treasurer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        premium_icon Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        News Face-to-face visits have been suspended to prevent COVID-19 entering correctional centres

        Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        premium_icon Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        Education Hundreds of students across the region returned to school yesterday

        Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        premium_icon Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        News A Fraser Coast man is accused of being part of a child abuse ring

        While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        premium_icon While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        News He has made the call in the wake of Jackie Trad’s resignation