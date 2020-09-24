Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

Queensland State Treasurer Cameron Dick has called out Opposition leader Deb Frecklington over election promises. Photo: File

TREASURER Cameron Dick has called on Deb Frecklington to outline what cuts she will make in the Wide Bay region, to pay for the LNP's $23 billion in unfunded promises.

"The Maryborough community remember when the LNP ordered a new train fleet to be manufactured overseas, neglecting local jobs," Mr Dick said.

He said Deb Frecklington backed cuts for Wide Bay families, with the LNP cutting $1.26 million from local community groups and another $1.5 million from local community health organisations.

"Deb Frecklington also sat around the Cabinet table when the LNP cut 345 frontline health jobs in the Wide Bay region, including 120 nurses," he said.

"Deb Frecklington has made $23 billion in promises so far. What will she cut this time? How many local workers will she sack? When will she tell us?" Mr Dick said.

Deb Frecklington has responded to Mr Dick’s statements. Photo: File

Ms Frecklington rejected Mr Dick's statements saying, 'If I'm elected next month there will be no forced redundancies, no wasteful spending and no new taxes.'

"Our promises will be fully funded and released during the campaign as is the usual process," she said.

"The LNP has a plan to create job-creating infrastructure … boosting water security, backing the resources sector, slashing power bills by $300 a year for regional Queenslanders and investing for growth."

A spokesman for the state opposition said the Palaszczuk government should be more focused on releasing their plans for Queensland's future.

"Labor is flying blind through the biggest economic crisis in almost a century," the spokesman said.