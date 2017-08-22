Treasures discovered in renovated Maryborough home

A MARYBOROUGH renovator was hit on the head with what he hoped was treasure as he pulled down the roof of his newly-purchased home.

It turned out to be a former owners treasure - an old autograph book.

As time has weathered the book, pages fell onto Nick Buxton head as he removed the ceiling to the bathroom.

It wasn't his only find - they also found an old suitcase - full of dust unfortunately; and an old combustion heater in the roof.

"We removed the very first sheet when we came across the suitcase - I was thinking about those who would stash money away - but it was empty,” Nick said.

"Then it was the last piece of timber I removed when the sheets of paper flew over me.

"The actual pages were obviously for a book which has been eaten by bugs and things.

"It was full of nice uplifting sayings - pretty cool.”

Some of them are pages are signed and dated 1932.

Some of the weathered autograph book found in a Maryborough home that dates back to the early thirties. contributed

He was told that the Swiss man lived there from 1945 just after the war and he built three homes, my neighbour says his was built in 1952.

"So I am thinking this house would be built about 1949.”

His neighbour did not know any of the names or pictures from the book.

Nick did find some treasure - Fraser Island timber flooring.

Parquetry flooring was the real find for Maryborough home owner Nick Buxton. Boni Holmes

"I found the most amazing timber floor and in one room was timber parquetry with other timbers including silky oak.

"I think it was like a ballroom and for it's time would of been very expensive - and my neighbour has also discovered the same parquetry.”

Nick said he would love for someone to follow up the autograph book.

With the help of the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute, Maryborough Herald editor Boni Holmes found the names of some of the signatures through Trove.

Through marriage, wedding and kitchen tea notices it would seem the signatories knew each other from Rockhampton High School in the early thirties and others were relations.

Some of the quotes included detailed drawings of landscapes and portraits and farewell messages like from the last day of school.

Memories written in an autograph book include:

"When twilight pulls the curtain down, and pinks it with a star, Oh, then at least remember me, although I roam afar”.

"A man without learning, in a new suit of clothes, is like a gold ring, in an old sow's nose”.