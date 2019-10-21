Treasures to find at fair

Craig Winter can appraise your collectables at the Maryborough Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair.

FRASER Coast's only certified valuer, Craig Winter, wants to help you discover your hidden treasures that have been collecting dust or squirrelled away.

The owner of Winter Auctions for more than 10 years has organised their first antiques market in the newly refurbished Maryborough City Hall.

About 30 stalls will be on display, trading and selling unique items at the Maryborough Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair next month.

Mr Winters said there were lots of people in Maryborough who have collections and trade on ebay.

"We would like them to come along and show us what they have got and do some trading at this local fair," he said.

"We want locals who have big collections to feel like they can get a stall themselves.

"It is not about people from out of state coming in to sell high-priced items."

The auctioneer and valuer said there was a huge variety including stamps and coins, vintage records, antique and vintage furniture, jewellery, glass, china collections.

He said there was about 16 stallholders so far with space for around 25 to 30.

He said he always used the City Hall to hold events because he liked to show off the historic building.

"This fair wouldn't have the same impact if it was held elsewhere.

"It is just an amazing building in the middle of a small regional town."

Mr Winter said he would also have a valuation session similar to the annual day held at the Historic Village at Hervey Bay.

Those wanting a valuation can only bring in two items.

"We do a very quick appraisal on the spot.

"We will also do a live 100-lot antique auction at 2pm on the day.

"There are lots of hidden treasures around Maryborough - people tend to forget about them unless there are events like this to bring them out into the open."

Stalls are available to anyone who has antique, vintage or collectable items for sale for just $40 per 3x3m space, and event organiser and auctioneer Craig Winter is encouraging first timers to come along and sell their wares.

You can find out more or book your stall by visiting maryantiquesfair.com.

au or phone Craig Winter on 0405 003 837.

Maryborough Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair on Sunday, November 10 from 9am-4pm at the Maryborough City Hall, Kent St. Live auction 2pm and free appraisals from 10am-2pm.