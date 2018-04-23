Treat your special lady to a crafty gift

Deb Johnson will have her photos of the region on show at the Hervey Bay Crafters Mothers Day Craft Fair.

Alistair Brightman

GIFTS on offer at the Mother's Day Craft Fair are just as unique as your mum - one-of-a-kind, says organiser Shelia Dilworth.

Each of the 26 stalls will stock completely different crafts made by the Hervey Bay Crafters, with everything from doll and baby clothes to leather work and handbags.

"In the hall, you only find one stall of one craft. There is absolutely no duplication," Mrs Dilworth said.

"It is all hand crafted ... we don't allow any commercialised products, eBay items, used or sell-on items."

Mrs Dilworth said it was important to spoil that special woman in your life, with much of their care and hard work going unrecognised.

"You love them so much and they are worth their weight in gold," she said.

"The crafts at the fair are definitely something I would love to receive on Mother's Day.

"We have many things that women like, especially a new skin care stall that's going to be brilliant with creams and lotions for your face."

Being held at the Hervey Bay RSL, new stalls include creams and lotions, painted signs, wood burning, jams and preserves and leather goods. The old favourites include wooden pens, cottage crafts, Shabby Chic, crochet, cards, photography, quilting and patchwork, bags, glass art, clay and paper products, gold and silver jewellery, pearls, wood burning, children's accessories, candles, soaps and teddy bears.

Shoppers will receive an entry at each stall they shop at which will put them in the draw for a customer prize.There will also be a raffle of a hand-made quilt to support Meals on Wheels Fraser Coast.

MOTHER'S DAY CRAFT FAIR

WHEN: Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6, from 9.30am to 3pm both days.

WHERE: Hervey House, Hervey Bay RSL, Torquay Rd, Pialba.