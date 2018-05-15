Treating cancer with marijuana lands man in court

SENTENCED: Daniel Robert Nobbs, 45, has been convicted for multiple drug-related offences.

SENTENCED: Daniel Robert Nobbs, 45, has been convicted for multiple drug-related offences. Contributed

A CANCER sufferer, who found chemotherapy treatment to be "debilitating”, turned to marijuana to self-medicate before landing himself in court.

Daniel Robert Nobbs was given 12 weeks to live at one point after a melanoma diagnosis in 2016, a court has heard, but the cancer eventually cleared after he tried the illegal route.

The 45-year-old man was in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week after police discovered he was growing marijuana plants at his home.

He pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges.

When police searched his residence on January 24 they found hydroponic plant remains in a shed, marijuana plants drying in a cabinet, and 95.2g of damp marijuana.

The court heard Nobbs created butter from the marijuana to better digest it as he does not smoke.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said Nobbs decided to try the drug after reading of its benefits online, after not liking the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.

"He's cancer free now,” Ms Powell said.

She highlighted the 95.2g marijuana weight was a damp measurement, and its dry weight would have been less.

Nobbs was fined $1200 with a conviction recorded.