Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SENTENCED: Daniel Robert Nobbs, 45, has been convicted for multiple drug-related offences.
SENTENCED: Daniel Robert Nobbs, 45, has been convicted for multiple drug-related offences. Contributed
News

Treating cancer with marijuana lands man in court

Annie Perets
by
15th May 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CANCER sufferer, who found chemotherapy treatment to be "debilitating”, turned to marijuana to self-medicate before landing himself in court.

Daniel Robert Nobbs was given 12 weeks to live at one point after a melanoma diagnosis in 2016, a court has heard, but the cancer eventually cleared after he tried the illegal route.

The 45-year-old man was in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week after police discovered he was growing marijuana plants at his home.

He pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges.

When police searched his residence on January 24 they found hydroponic plant remains in a shed, marijuana plants drying in a cabinet, and 95.2g of damp marijuana.

The court heard Nobbs created butter from the marijuana to better digest it as he does not smoke.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said Nobbs decided to try the drug after reading of its benefits online, after not liking the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.

"He's cancer free now,” Ms Powell said.

She highlighted the 95.2g marijuana weight was a damp measurement, and its dry weight would have been less.

Nobbs was fined $1200 with a conviction recorded.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Mr Cummings caught masturbating in public

    premium_icon COURT: Mr Cummings caught masturbating in public

    News The 28-year-old had to drive from his home on the Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay last week to be punished for the indecent act.

    Car lands upside down in front of home after crash in Bay

    Car lands upside down in front of home after crash in Bay

    Breaking One man was inside the vehicle.

    • 15th May 2018 1:39 PM
    Grandad abused in traffic while dealing with emergency

    premium_icon Grandad abused in traffic while dealing with emergency

    News Man flipped the bird in traffic couldn't believe what happened next.

    Local Partners