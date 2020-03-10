Treatment plant to get $3.5m major upgrade

THE Teddington Water Treatment Plant is undergoing a $3.5 million upgrade as part of the Fraser Coast Council’s asset renewal improvement program.

Director of Wide Bay Water and Waste Services Mark Vanner said the work will ensure the plant that supplies water to Maryborough and surrounding area will keep delivering water, even during a blackout.

“One of the council’s core responsibilities is to provide safe, reliable, efficient water and wastewater services to residents and businesses on the Fraser Coast,” he said.

Over the last four years, the council has invested more than $7 million at the Teddington Water Treatment Plant aimed at delivering quality services and resilient infrastructure.

The current project includes new pumps, reconfiguration of pipework and replacement of switchboards and wiring.

BOC limited was awarded a $132,000 contract to install a carbon dioxide system and after completion, supply carbon dioxide gas for the next five years.

Carbon dioxide gas is injected into the water to pH levels.

“Local contractor, JAC Civil was awarded the $615,000 contract for the civil works needed to install the carbon dioxide storage vessel,” Mr Vanner said.

Council will also buy and connect a standby generator to power the entire site to ensure it can continue water supply during water outages.

All work will be completed by June and council is not expecting any disruptions to the water supply while work is underway.