Tree day plants sustainability seeds in kindy kids

Year 12 Riverside Academic Prefect Rika Van Gerrisheim, Centre Director Tayla Sanderson and preschooler Adalynn Freear display the centre's chickens and collected eggs. Photo: Stuart Fast

NATIONAL Tree Day for Paisley Park Early Learning Centre Maryborough was extra special this year, with three Year 12 students from Riverside Christian College helping the younger children plant native trees.

Centre Director Tanya Sanderson said this partnership was one way of educating children about sustainability and agriculture.

She said the visit was a collaboration between the centre and Riverside's agriculture section.

"For us, it gives the children the opportunity to have that knowledge and respect for our greater world before prep," Ms Sanderson said.

The Riverside students helped plant two native pine plum trees and one brown turkey fig.

Ms Sanderson said the sustainability plan also involved the centre's three chickens - feeding the hens and collecting their eggs which were then passed onto parents.

Academic Prefect at Riverside, Rika Van Gerrisheim said getting young children involved in sustainability and agriculture at a young age meant they were familiar with such concepts throughout school and later life.

She said it was important for kids to have hands-on experience outdoors rather than sit in front of a screen.

Ms Van Gerrisheim said it was a good to see the sustainability efforts of Paisley Park, teaching kids how trees grow and how to care for chickens.

"If the kids get an interest early on, it might set them up for the future," she said.