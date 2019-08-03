Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENVIRONMENTAL VANDALISM: Poisoned trees near Gatakers boat ramp. The council is compiling a report looking at ways to tackle the vandalism.
ENVIRONMENTAL VANDALISM: Poisoned trees near Gatakers boat ramp. The council is compiling a report looking at ways to tackle the vandalism. Cody Fox
Council News

TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

by Blake Antrobus
3rd Aug 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHIPPING containers to block views of households suspected of poisoning trees could be one of the options the Fraser Coast council might take to curb environmental vandalism.

A report on options to stop tree poisoning is being compiled by the council after it promised "stern action” against the vandals.

It follows a spate of poisoning incidents on the Esplanade in Point Vernon, where up to 50 trees were killed at Gatakers Bay.

Councillor David Lewis said the report would consider all suggestions, which could range from revegetation to signage, barriers and CCTV cameras.

The Gosford Council in NSW combated mass poisonings by placing shipping containers in front of houses suspected of poisoning trees.

However, Cr Lewis said this was "an extreme measure at one end of the spectrum”.

"I'd prefer we work cooperatively with the community and educate rather than prosecute,” he said.

"I can't speak for my colleagues but my personal position at this stage is that we ought to look at all options.”

Cr Lewis did not rule out prosecution should residents be caught poisoning trees.

The issue has remained a constant one in Point Vernon, with more than 100 trees now dead or dying in three locations.

Point Vernon resident Geoff Cornwell, who worked on the council's parks and gardens team in the 1970s, said it was hard to take any action unless the culprit was known.

"It looks like naming and shaming might be the best way, but we need to know who it is,” Mr Cornwell told the Chronicle.

"CCTV might not be a good idea because they do it at night so cameras are useless.”

esplanade fccouncil fraser coast hervey bay point vernon tree poisoning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    premium_icon TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    News With the Bay's fleet blessed and dozens of floats ready for tomorrow's big parade, whale festival organisers are preparing for the next highlight

    STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    premium_icon STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    News Maryborough's Hyne Timber Tuan Forest mill workers went on strike

    Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    premium_icon Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    News Emergency services were called at at 2.15am on Friday morning

    PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    premium_icon PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    News COAST restaurant are hosting their annual Pier Party on August 10