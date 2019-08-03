TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

ENVIRONMENTAL VANDALISM: Poisoned trees near Gatakers boat ramp. The council is compiling a report looking at ways to tackle the vandalism.

ENVIRONMENTAL VANDALISM: Poisoned trees near Gatakers boat ramp. The council is compiling a report looking at ways to tackle the vandalism. Cody Fox

SHIPPING containers to block views of households suspected of poisoning trees could be one of the options the Fraser Coast council might take to curb environmental vandalism.

A report on options to stop tree poisoning is being compiled by the council after it promised "stern action” against the vandals.

It follows a spate of poisoning incidents on the Esplanade in Point Vernon, where up to 50 trees were killed at Gatakers Bay.

Councillor David Lewis said the report would consider all suggestions, which could range from revegetation to signage, barriers and CCTV cameras.

The Gosford Council in NSW combated mass poisonings by placing shipping containers in front of houses suspected of poisoning trees.

However, Cr Lewis said this was "an extreme measure at one end of the spectrum”.

"I'd prefer we work cooperatively with the community and educate rather than prosecute,” he said.

"I can't speak for my colleagues but my personal position at this stage is that we ought to look at all options.”

Cr Lewis did not rule out prosecution should residents be caught poisoning trees.

The issue has remained a constant one in Point Vernon, with more than 100 trees now dead or dying in three locations.

Point Vernon resident Geoff Cornwell, who worked on the council's parks and gardens team in the 1970s, said it was hard to take any action unless the culprit was known.

"It looks like naming and shaming might be the best way, but we need to know who it is,” Mr Cornwell told the Chronicle.

"CCTV might not be a good idea because they do it at night so cameras are useless.”