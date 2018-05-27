Trek the Coast, help restore sight to thousands

Susie O'Neill (centre) with Sunshine Coastrekkers Dimity Emery and Lanka Butler De Silver (left) and Tania Taylor and Erika Bates from the Wild Women On Top (right).

CALLING all women of the Fraser Coast to partake in a "life-changing” trek for a great cause.

Olympic swimmer and Fred Hollows Foundation ambassador Susie O'Neill AM made the call for women to join the second annual Wild Women On Top Sunshine Coastrek on Friday, July 27.

It was an opportunity for women to get out into nature while helping to raise more than $1million for the foundation.

Teams of four, including at least two women, walk the beautiful beaches, bays and clifftops of the Sunshine Coast for 30 or 60km while raising $2000 a team for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

"Coastrek is a life-changing adventure and a chance to get together with a group of friends or colleagues and support each other to be fitter, stronger and healthier,” Susie said.

"It's also an opportunity to change the lives of people living with avoidable blindness, particularly women and girls, who make up more than half of the world's blind.

"By signing up for Sunshine Coastrek, you'll reap the social, mental and physical benefits of spending a day hiking along stunning coastlines with your friends, and you'll also help transform the lives of some of the poorest people in the world by restoring sight.”

Registrations have closed for the 60km event, however the 30km event is still open.

Sign up before June 22 at sunshine.coastrek.com.au.