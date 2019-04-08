Tremendous loss: 'Ali was a credit to the uniform'

A grieving community gathered to wish Detective Senior Constable Alison Sheehan fairwell, after she passed away from her battle with cancer.

A grieving community gathered to wish Detective Senior Constable Alison Sheehan fairwell, after she passed away from her battle with cancer. Amber Gibson

THE NSW police force have suffered a tremendous loss following the passing of Detective Senior Constable Alison Sheehan who lost her battle with breast cancer last month.

Described by her colleagues as a trusted friend and highly respected police officer, the 38-year-old served in the force for 19 years.

On Saturday at Parkview Funeral Home in Ballina, family, friends and colleagues gathered to farewell Sen-Constable Sheehan and reflect on the impact she made on her community.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Superintendent David Roptell described her as an inspiration to her workmates, sharing stories of her passion working with youth at risk where she acted as a mentor providing hope and direction to teenagers throughout her career.

"With profound sorrow I express my deepest sympathy for the loss of a wonderful woman. Ali was a credit to the uniform that she wore with pride and the community she served," Supt Roptell, said.

Sen-Constable Sheehan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

Her sister Karen described her younger sister as having "an infectious sense of humour, impressive sense of determination, quick wit and keen mind".

She was repeatedly acknowledged as a fantastic mother to her son Jack.

Close police colleague Garry Sheehan said: "She put more energy into that role more than anything else she had done up until that point. I truly believe that motherhood gave her the greatest satisfaction in life.

"We are all going to miss her very very much.

Ali's family wore colourful wigs at the service to showcase some of the 50 wigs she wore after being diagnosed.

Sen-Constable Sheehan's colleagues rallied around her after her diagnosis to raise money for her treatment.

This effort included a popular fundraiser that had participants wearing colourful wigs

During her time as a police officer Sen-Constable Sheehan received the Ethical and Diligent Police Service Medal and the National Police Service Medal.