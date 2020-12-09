‘Tremendous stench’: Man’s putrid yowie encounter

A CAIRNS yowie hunter has described the terrifying moment a gigantic beast charged through a sugarcane paddock on the edge of suburbia.

Far North Queensland has long been the site of reports of yowies and other paranormal and cryptozoological phenomena.

The rise of social media has finally given people who have these odd encounters a community to share their experiences among like-minded individuals.

The Tablelands Yowie Sightings Facebook page has been a godsend for thousands of Far Northerners who have either had their own inexplicable confrontation or are just plain interested in what others have come across.

A Cairns man shot this photograph after a suspected yowie sighting in Freshwater. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

One resident had a hair-raising recent experience next to a cane field in Freshwater which left him shaken.

"I'm a diagnosed insomniac so I frequently walk by the cane fields late at night," he said.

"Last night at around 2am I was taking my walk along Lower Freshwater Rd and I came by a tremendous stench that I thought was just roadkill.

"I was then scared by a rustling in the cane fields just off the road.

"The movement was strong and way too big to be a pig or dog so I went to investigate."

That inquiry was not what the mystery creature wanted and it took off as soon as he neared, "coming out of the fields and darting back in again".

The Cairns man managed to quickly shoot a grainy photo in the early morning dark but admitted he was "too busy crapping" himself to get a decent shot.

"It had real reflective eyes. Nothing like I've seen before," he continued.

"I took a few shots with my phone in the dark, I got a bit of a jog on back home to be honest.

"Wouldn't have been much more than a kilometre or two coming from the Freshwater Train Station direction.

"It was like nothing I had seen before.

"It was fast and wasn't stopping for me."

The chance meeting left the man searching for answers.

A hiker walking near the Eignasleigh River in central Far North Queensland thought he may have found traces of a yowie marking its territory after spotting a large pile of unusual droppings on top of a termite mound. Other suspected "yowie markings" have also been found, such as old railway sleepers high in the treetops. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"I could just tell by the way it was charging through the cane that it was a pretty heavily set beast," he said.

"The most accurate resemblance to describe from the small look I got at it, would be like something out of Lord of the Rings … very creepy!

"And the smell was rife."

This most recent encounter follows a woman's report that she was thrown down a hill in Woree by a yowie almost three decades ago.

In September, another man stumbled upon what he believed was greasy yowie poo on a termite mound near the Einasleigh River.

