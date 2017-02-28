Trendy cold coffee drink comes to Hervey Bay

GREAT news for coffee lovers in Hervey Bay: The latest trend in coffee is now available on the Esplanade.

It's called nitro cold brew.

The drink is soft in texture with a sweet tinge, and is poured from a tap just like a beer.

It comes in line with the opening of a brand new Scarness espresso bar, Allikats Coffee.

Allikats Coffee - Andrew Duggan with a nitro cold brewed coffee. Alistair Brightman

Allikats Coffee owner Andrew Duggan said one doesn't necessarily have to be a coffee lover to fancy this drink.

"Cold brew is the extraction of coffee essence," Mr Duggan said.

"The nitrogen infusion is all about bringing out the chocolate and sweet tastes of coffee.

Mr Duggan is also the owner of Allikats on Kent in Maryborough.

Opening the Scarness location was a form of extending the brand to the entire Fraser Coast.

"We opened the Maryborough coffee shop seven years ago, and started making the cold brew five years ago," Mr Duggan said.

"It just proved to be really popular.

"We sell the brew in bottles and go through hundreds of those in a week.

"The nitro cold brew started in Maryborough about five months ago."

Allikats Coffee officially opened two weeks ago but the nitro option came in this week.

Two staff have been hired for the Scarness shop, with plans to bring more staff on as the business grows.

Aside from cold brew, normal coffees and drinks are available.

Mr Duggan formerly participated in nation-wide barista competitions, and was in the top ranks for Queensland.

Allikats Coffe is located at 1/351 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.