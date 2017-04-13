Trendy new bar will open in marina today and you're invited

THE details have been kept under wraps for the past month but today, the Dock Bar & Restaurant will be revealed.



Located on the marina in Urangan, the new venue is the creation of couple Mark and Lisa Blyth.



Having spent time in Melbourne, they were inspired to open an urban industrial style bar on the Fraser Coast.



"The Dock is quite reflective of a bar that you would find in a city like Melbourne or Sydney," Mrs Blyth said.



"We wanted something that's completely different from anything that Hervey Bay has."



Complete with eclectic furniture, The Dock will serve tapas-style food throughout the day.



Examples include tempura prawns, lamb skewers and arancini balls.

New bar at the marina - The Dock. Owners Mark and Lisa Blyth. Alistair Brightman

"The opening has been four months in the making," Mrs Blyth said.



"And we are especially excited by the beautiful view we get out here looking from the marina."



The building that The Dock is in was empty for years before being transformed by the new owners.



In order to make the magic happen, 17 employees have been hired to work at The Dock. Their roles range from chefs, to kitchen hands, to bar staff.



Experienced cook Elias Saimoun has taken on the role of a sous-chef.



He spent the days in the lead-up to the opening putting in final touches to preparation.



"Being part of something from the start is an amazing opportunity," he said.



"I've cooked a lot of different dishes over the years and it's always fun to do something new."



Mr and Mrs Blyth have owned hospitality businesses since 2004 and The Dock is the next exciting step in their journey together.



Tonight's grand opening will see doors open at 5pm.



"No reservations are required, just come on in," Mrs Blyth said. Normal hours of The Dock will be 10am-late.



It is located at Shop 6-7, 7 Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.