Trespassing, stealing earns Maryborough man big fine

TRESPASSING on someone's property and stealing their whipper snipper has earned a Maryborough man a stern warning - stop committing offences or go to prison.

William John Lowther, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and one count of trespass when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard the man was in Deception Bay last month when he entered a yard and took the whipper snipper.

About 1am on January 23, police patrolling the area saw Lowther, who dropped the whipper snipper and walked away.

When police approached him, he told them he had borrowed it from a friend, but he could not provide the name or address of the friend.

He then admitted it was stolen and told police he had found it under a balcony and he wanted to mow his lawn.

"He had only stolen it five minutes before being spotted by police," police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said.

The court heard Lowther was single and on a disability pension for schizophrenia.

He did not have a favourable history, duty lawyer Daniel Olds said, but his client had been guilty mostly of drug offences in recent times with the last stealing offence in 2013.

Mr Olds said the offending was on the "lower end" of the scale but it was appreciated Lowther had entered someone else's property to take the item.

Magistrate John Smith disagreed.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable," he said.

"The community is sick to death of people going onto their properties and stealing things."

Mr Olds said it was likely mental health issues were involved as Lowther had indicated to police he wanted to mow his lawn when it was the middle of the night.

Mr Smith warned Lowther he could face imprisonment if he appears before court again, fining him a total of $1000 for the offences.