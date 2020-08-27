Menu
A teenager has been told to have a 'good hard look at yourself after he used a 'reprehensible' racial slur while abusing a person as he trespassed.
Crime

Trespassing teen launches racist tirade inside hostel

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
27th Aug 2020 6:16 PM
A Brisbane teenager launched a drunken, racist tirade against a person who tried to remove him from a North Burnett hostel he was trespassing in.

John Henry Downes, 19, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to trespassing and assault.

The court heard Downes entered the Picky Packers Hostel in Mundubbera without the owner's permission.

Occupants told him to leave but he refused.

John Henry Downes pleaded guilty to trespassing and assault. Pic Peter Wallis
He shoved one man to the ground and when a person, of Asian heritage, tried to make him leave he called them a "disgusting yellow" and said all Asians should be "kicked out of Australia".

Downes's lawyer Shaun Kolo said his client accepted he had acted in a "deplorable" manner.

Mr Kolo said Downes was in Mundubbera to spread the ashes of his grandmother who had recently passed away and was highly intoxicated during the crime.

But when Mr Kolo suggested Downes be placed on a good behaviour bond, Magistrate Trevor Morgan dismissed it immediately.

"You're joking. Not for behaviour as disgusting as that," he said.

Mr Morgan said Downes had used a "reprehensible racial slur".

"You have to take a good hard look at yourself and how you treat others," he said.

Downes was fined $1000. No conviction was recorded.

