Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

