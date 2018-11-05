Tri team, picked at the Bay, is up for state award

MULTISPORTS: Queensland's junior sports team of the year may have been selected in Hervey Bay.

The Queensland School Sports Triathlon team was named as one of five finalists at the 24th Queensland Sport Awards. Urangan State High School teacher and local triathlon legend Brian Harrington has coached the state team for more than a decade, overseeing a run of 13 straight national titles.

Harry King was the only Fraser Coast athlete to make the Queensland team this year.

Harrington, who yesterday completed his 30th Noosa Triathlon, said the team deserved to triumph.

The other finalists are Gold Coast Little League baseball team, the state under-14 girls water polo team, the under-17 girls indoor cricket team, and the Queensland Sharks squash team.

Regardless of the triathlon team's success at the November 28 function, Harrington said the state could maintain its place as Australia's premier triathlete breeding ground.

"We've been really strong in junior and intermediate levels," Harrington said.

"I went to All Schools (aquathlon) last week and we have some fantastic young talent coming through."

Hervey Bay is set to again host the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships, and with the nationals to be held at Kawana it could mean another strong year for the state, as the aqauthlon makes its first appearance on the national program.