Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Tri Track series' last round at M'boro next week

LAST ROUND: Maryborough Speedway will host the final round of the Tri Track Speedway Karts Series next week.
LAST ROUND: Maryborough Speedway will host the final round of the Tri Track Speedway Karts Series next week. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

MARYBOROUGH Speedway will host the final round of the region's newest karting series next week.

The Tri Track Speedway Kart Series is a joint initiative by Maryborough, Lockyer Valley Speedway and Sunstate Speedway Kart Club to entice competitors to travel to and compete at different clubs.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it had been a success.

"In other states you don't normally have clubs working closely together but in Queensland they all tend to work pretty well,” Moller said. "This is the first season its run and it's gone well.”

The unique format allowed for surprising results, the most notable being Matt Gordon's three- point lead over Australian standards champion Blake Hancock.

"Blake will have to be at his best to win,” Moller said.

"It's a different concept to the Winter Series. There's no home track advantage at all in (the Tri Track Series).

"It eliminates that advantage completely.”

A major V8 Sprintcars meet will be held at the Tinana venue on March 17 as the committee works towards the Maryborough Sporting Car Club's 60th anniversary weekend.

"The sprintcars will be a big event for us. We'll get a number of drivers from North Queensland who make the trip down for it,” Moller said.

"We'll be running modlites, Formula 500s, and another round of the Junior Sedans Shannons series.”

The club's 60th anniversary celebration will be held on the weekend of March 31 and April 1.

Maryborough Speedway will host a major two-night program, headlined by the Queensland Speedcar Title and the third night of the Wingless Easter Trail.

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft dismissed

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft dismissed

The Local Government Minister has given his reasons to fire the Fraser Coast Mayor.

REVEALED: Why Mayor Loft was dismissed

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.

Cr Loft has racked up 11 complaints as mayor.

MATCH FROM HELL: Couple caught selling drugs to inmates

CRIM COUPLE: Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 20, and Daryl David Hall, 31, leave Maryborough Supreme Court.

They were running an in-jail drug operation.

Alberts to play for the CQ Capras

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos player Josiah Alberts.

Joey Alberts scored nine tries for Wallaroos in 2017.

Local Partners

Buccs enjoy element of surprise in Knights clash

The newest Football Queensland Premier League club will face Ipswich Knights in the third round of the revamped competition.

Swimmers set for the state titles

Hervey Bay 2016 23rd Annual Swim Meet - Keira Stephens from the Fraser Coast Club in the girls 11 & over 200m breaststroke. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Hervey Bay members compete in 49 events, with Fraser Coast in 47.

Denny hammers home his Games ambition

Matthew Denny of Queensland is seen during the Men's Hammer Throw Final at the Australian Athletics Championships competition at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. Denny went on to win the Gold Medal. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Matthew Denny qualifies for Commonwealth Games in the hammer throw