Tri Track series' last round at M'boro next week

LAST ROUND: Maryborough Speedway will host the final round of the Tri Track Speedway Karts Series next week. Valerie Horton

MARYBOROUGH Speedway will host the final round of the region's newest karting series next week.

The Tri Track Speedway Kart Series is a joint initiative by Maryborough, Lockyer Valley Speedway and Sunstate Speedway Kart Club to entice competitors to travel to and compete at different clubs.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it had been a success.

"In other states you don't normally have clubs working closely together but in Queensland they all tend to work pretty well,” Moller said. "This is the first season its run and it's gone well.”

The unique format allowed for surprising results, the most notable being Matt Gordon's three- point lead over Australian standards champion Blake Hancock.

"Blake will have to be at his best to win,” Moller said.

"It's a different concept to the Winter Series. There's no home track advantage at all in (the Tri Track Series).

"It eliminates that advantage completely.”

A major V8 Sprintcars meet will be held at the Tinana venue on March 17 as the committee works towards the Maryborough Sporting Car Club's 60th anniversary weekend.

"The sprintcars will be a big event for us. We'll get a number of drivers from North Queensland who make the trip down for it,” Moller said.

"We'll be running modlites, Formula 500s, and another round of the Junior Sedans Shannons series.”

The club's 60th anniversary celebration will be held on the weekend of March 31 and April 1.

Maryborough Speedway will host a major two-night program, headlined by the Queensland Speedcar Title and the third night of the Wingless Easter Trail.