TRIAL BEGINS: Ex-mayor fronts Bay court

Fraser Coast former mayor Chris Loft arriving at the Hervey Bay court house this morning ahead of his district court trial today.

UPDATE 10.20am:

IN FRONT of a courtroom of onlookers, ex-Fraser Coast mayor Loft has plead not guilty to one count of misconduct in public office.

The court heard Mr Loft stands charged between April 3, 2016 and February 28, 2017 in Hervey Bay he used his position to procure the creation of a new employment position and he used his position as mayor to influence the employment process in favour of his former campaign manager Brian Downie.

The process of empanelling a jury is underway.

EARLIER:

Mr Loft greeted reporters with a "good morning" while carrying a box up the stairs of the court house about 8.50am.

