Fraser Coast former mayor Chris Loft arriving at the Hervey Bay court house this morning ahead of his district court trial today.
Fraser Coast former mayor Chris Loft arriving at the Hervey Bay court house this morning ahead of his district court trial today.
TRIAL BEGINS: Ex-mayor fronts Bay court

Jessica Lamb
29th Oct 2019 9:16 AM
UPDATE 10.20am:

IN FRONT of a courtroom of onlookers, ex-Fraser Coast mayor Loft has plead not guilty to one count of misconduct in public office. 

The court heard Mr Loft stands charged between April 3, 2016 and February 28, 2017 in Hervey Bay he used his position to procure the creation of a new employment position and he used his position as mayor to influence the employment process in favour of his former campaign manager Brian Downie.

The process of empanelling a jury is underway.

EARLIER:

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has arrived at the Hervey Bay court house ahead of his trial.

Mr Loft is set to face the District Court for one charge of misconduct in relation to public office which is listed for 10am today.

Mr Loft greeted reporters with a "good morning" while carrying a box up the stairs of the court house about 8.50am.

More to come.

fccouncil fccourt fcpolitics fraser coast fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

