The trial match between Wallaroos and Seagulls.

It was a trial match, but you never would have known it.

When Fraser Coast rivals the Maryborough Wallaroos and the Hervey Bay Seagulls went head to head at Stafford Park on Saturday night, the hits were hard and the running was fierce.

Both sides gave it their all in wet conditions at Hervey Bay’s Stafford Park on Saturday night.

In the end, the Seagulls claimed bragging rights with a 22-10 victory over their local rivals.

Seagulls also claimed victory in the under-18s clash and the reserve grade game.

It was a valuable hit out for both A grade sides, with both teams set to kick off their season in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition on March 27.

Hervey Bay Seagulls celebrate a win over their local rivals, the Maryborough Wallaroos.

Hervey Bay will take on Across the Waves in the first round at Bundaberg’s Salter Oval, while Wallaroos will play Easts.

Both teams will be eager to take to the field after the competition had to be cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Originally published as Trial provides vital hitout before BRL season starts