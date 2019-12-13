Working hard for a podium finish is one of Alberts goals

TRUE GRIT: Hervey Bay Triathlete Brandi Alberts recently competed in the gruelling Ironman 70.3 Taupo 2019 in New Zealand.

TRIATHLON: With true grit, determination and battling head winds, Hervey Bay triathlete Brandi Alberts fought her way to a gutsy fourth position in her category at the Ironman 70.3 Taupo in New Zealand last Saturday.

Despite having a limited training program leading up to the gruelling triathlon, Alberts still put in one of her best performances, finishing in five hours and 28 minutes.

The multi-disciplined sport put Alberts to the test with a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and a 21.1km (half-marathon) run.

She was up against 23 other female athletes in the 18-24 years category.

"My five or six weeks of training was not the ideal preparation for it but still gave me a good guide of what I need to do for the next major triathlon," Alberts said.

"The run was hilly but I would rate it as my best leg of the triathlon. Usually the cycle is my strongest but it wasn't on the day.

"I could have done better with maybe a podium finish but I have learnt a lot from that triathlon."

During the three-circuit cycle leg, there was a strong headwind that tested the riders' endurance.

"The ride was made more difficult with the headwind and definitely challenged the riders on the day," she said.

Despite a fourth position in her category, Alberts will be determined and training hard to get a podium position in the next major triathlon event.

Earlier this year, Alberts went to Slovakia for the world championships at Samorian.

Enduring the cold conditions, Alberts still had a strong finish with a fourth in her 18-24 years age group.

"The water was about 14C and so cold to swim in my sleeveless wet suit. But I toughed it out and finished the race," she said.

"All races differ and the conditions and the athlete has to adapt to the conditions."

She is now making preparations for the 2020 triathlon season with her coach Kirra Seidel helping with the training program.

Alberts has qualified for the 70.3 World Championships 2020 in November and has her sights set on it.

Training up three hours a day with a strict diet, she is now getting back into a full-time program determined for a better finish for the next triathlon she contests.

"My training schedule is pretty much every morning and afternoon of the week in preparation," she said.

"On the day I did the best I could but will be ready and better prepared for the next big one.

"I have the attitude of have a go and you don't give up and if it doesn't challenge you then it doesn't change you."