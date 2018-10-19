Menu
Competitor Shane Walker.
Sport

Triathletes primed for club hit-out

Matthew McInerney
by
19th Oct 2018 6:25 PM

TRIATHLON: Fraser Coast athletes will be up early on Sunday for one of their last serious hit-outs before the Noosa Multisport Festival and the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100.

The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club event, termed a "long sprint triathlon”, is designed to be a primer for athletes who intend to compete at Noosa.

Seniors will complete a 1km swim, 30km ride and 8km run.

Transition will be set up at Seafront Oval. Registration is from 5am, with juniors from 6.15am and seniors at 7.15am.

The Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 weekend, which includes the Barge2Beach ocean swim, will be held on November 17-18.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

