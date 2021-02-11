TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

Junior triathletes from across the state are heading to Hervey Bay for Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships this week.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said almost 700 students will be in Hervey Bay for the championships, held from Thursday February 11 to Saturday February 13.

"It is a pleasure to welcome back these events and welcome a new crop of athletes to the region."

This the ninth year in a row that the Bay has hosted the event which culminates with the naming of the Queensland School Sport Triathlon team on Saturday, February 13.

While spectators are welcome to watch the athletes in action as they swim, ride and run the course which includes sections of the Hervey Bay foreshore and Esplanade; motorists are warned that there will be traffic disruptions on the Esplanade during the events.

The Esplanade, which is used for the cycling section of the races, will be closed between Bideford Street and Churchill Street from 7am to 11.30am on Friday, February 12 and 7am to noon on Saturday, February 13.

Bill Fraser Park and the car park at the Torquay boat ramp will also be closed for the three days of competition.

Cr Everard hoped the triathlon would be one of several sporting events the region would host this year.

"Hosting state and national sporting events here has many benefits," he said.

"The visiting competitors inject millions into the regional economy and local athletes get to see elite athletes in action.

"The events also bring a sense of normality to our lives as we recover from COVID-19.

"If you do go to watch the athletes as they compete for a spot in the Queensland team please remember to be COVID safe by socially distancing and wash your hands regularly."

A steady stream of sporting events is planned to be hosted in the region, including a visit by the Brisbane Roar Football Club, the Touch Football State Cup, sailing championships, the Joeys Mini World Cup, an Intrust Super Cup rugby league game and the ultra355 triathlon.