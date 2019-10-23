TRIBUTE: Bay music legend dies after cancer battle

Hervey Bay's Bobkatz duo Rob Mackay and Garry Koehler on stage at the Tamworth Music Festival.

HE WAS a songwriter full of heart and soul, gifted at writing music that connected with people immediately.

But he was also humble, shied away from praise and was known among his friends and family as a king and gentle man.

Hervey Bay's Garry Koehler died of pancreatic cancer aged 64 on Monday.

He was one half of the Bobkatz duo, the other half made up by his close friend Rob

Mackay.

The two spent 22 years making music and travelling across Australia

Yesterday Rob shared memories of his mate, who he said would be dearly missed.

"He was a wonderfully humble man and extremely talented songwriter," he said.

"The world feels very different without him in it, but we still have the music, which is something.

The band started out doing cover gigs in the Bay after the two met in a blues club.

It wasn't long before the magic of Garry's original tunes were captivating audiences.

Their debut single, The Man in the Picture, received national airplay.

Garry wrote the song for his dad, Wal.

It still receives thousands of streams from across the world.

In 2010 Bobkatz won the Tamworth Songwriters Association gongs, Contemporary Song of the Year and Best Country Song of the Year, for The Writer.

The duo was also a popular act at the Gympie Music Muster.

During the final stages of his illness, Garry was still working on music.

He completed his parts before he died and now Rob is working on putting out one last collection of songs.

"I'm halfway through an album - he's done all his parts," he said.

"I still have music to release from Garry and that's pretty heartwarming for me."

During their two decades spent performing alongside each other, there were no arguments, no Oasis-style breakdowns, no conflict.

Rob acknowledged how rare that was.

"I'd say we'd be the only people in the world," he said.

They complemented each other - Garry creating the songs that touched people's heart, Rob being the driving force behind getting the music noticed.

"He could find the words, not everyone has that talent and ability to connect with people's hearts," Rob said.

"He was so well loved and respected along his peers, his songwriting peers, which meant a lot to him.

"He was just a great songwriter."

Garry is survived by his wife Judy, children Sarah and Jeremy, grandchildren, friends and Bobkatz fans.