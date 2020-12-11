TRIBUTE: Big-hearted Bay businessman Rob Nissen mourned

HE WAS a big-hearted businessman who loved his wife and daughters more than anything.

Hervey Bay’s Rob Nissen died on December 9 after suffering complications from surgery.

On Friday the much-loved husband and dad, who owned and operated Rob Nissen’s Floorcovering Centre for several decades, was remembered by his wife Maureen as a man who was generous to a fault.

A floorcovering business was established by Rob’s family in 1968 and he trained as a floorcovering layer.

In the 1990s, he came home and told Maureen he had decided to go into business himself and had one simple question – “are you with me?”

Her answer was simple: “Of course”.

In the years since then the couple have operated a successful business while raising their daughters, Amanda, Brigette and Crystal.

The couple met when Rob was a drummer for a band in the early ’70s.

Maureen and Rob Nissen at their floorcovering business.

He performed between Bundaberg and Brisbane and the two became something of a celebrity couple in the area.

They married in 1973 at Hervey Bay’s Methodist Church, where Rob was christened and his parents were married.

In the days since Rob died, Maureen has been overwhelmed by how many people in the community have reached out to her, telling her of Rob’s generous and caring nature.

Amanda remembers people coming in to the Pialba store to ask for donations for various causes.

Her dad would tell her to take money right out of the till.

His children and grandchildren had inherited his giving spirit, Maureen said.

She knows his big-hearted nature will live on in those he loved the most.

Rob loved Bali, which he fell in love with on their travels.

He had dreamt of building a villa there and retiring.

Rob had wanted to travel there this year, but he was unable to because of COVID-19.

His funeral will be held later this month on a date yet to be confirmed.