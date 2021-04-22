TRIBUTE: Local legend to be farewelled

A stalwart of the Bauple community will be farewelled at a funeral today.

Local legend and former postmaster Bill Taylor passed away on April 13 after decades of dedication to the rural community.

He passed away peacefully at Hervey Bay Hospital having only recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

Mr Taylor was the loving husband of Jean Taylor with the couple marrying in 1956.

They spent just over 64 years together as husband and wife.

He was the beloved father of Ronald Taylor, Elizabeth McHugh and Scott Taylor.

Jean Taylor and Bill Taylor with their sons and daughter Scott Taylor, Elizabeth McHugh and Ronald Taylor. Photo: Contributed

A lover of racing, he had owned racehorses and greyhounds before moving to the Fraser Coast in 1987.

He and his wife moved to Bauple from Melbourne to operate the local post office after seeing a job advertisement for the position.

While in Bauple he operated the first Bauple State School bus run and was a dedicated member of Lions, starting his membership in 1990 at Tiaro before moving to the Mary River branch, then Glenwood, and Cooloola Gympie Lions.

While not working, Bill and Jean spent time in Fiji where they would spend a few weeks each year at the Fiji Palms.

Mr Taylor’s granddaughter Joelene Tapsall said “I think they are the most beautiful couple ever and am so proud to call them my grandparents.”

“I will miss my poppy dearly and hope he is resting peacefully,” she said.

Mr Taylor’s funeral is being held today at Ross Funerals Maryborough Chapel and his family have requested instead of flowers, donations be made to the Prince Charles Hospital.