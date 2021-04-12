TRIBUTE: Locals mourn Prince Philip’s passing

As people across the globe grieve the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, Fraser Coast locals have failed to escape the tragedy, mourning for the man.

At 99 years, Prince Philip missed his mark of a century on earth – by about only two months – passing away at Berkshire’s Windsor castle on April 9, this year.

And, it’s shaken people, including Fraser Coast locals.

Uraween resident Loraine Wilson, being “British and proud of it”, feels saddened of Prince Philip’s death.

“I grew up respecting the Royal family and learning about the from my mum – she was a die hard Royalist,” Ms Wilson told the Chronicle.

“My heart goes out to the Queen, who, like any other woman (losing their husband), has lost the love of her life, the only man she ever had ... Her husband and life partner and her best friend, it’s sad.

“People forget that the Royal family still have feelings and emotions.”

Hervey Bay resident Kerryn Brook paid tribute to the Prince’s “modern opinion” and marriage.

“I have always admired him for his relationship with his wife and how committed and loyal he was, and the projects he picked to back, as well as charities, were down to earth and relevant,” Ms Brook said.

“I don’t think he was very impressed with some of Charlie’s decisions – he always advocated for Harry ... Came across as real, not pompous.

“I think he pulled Lizzy in to line when Diana died but these days people are quick to judge because of status or standing without looking at the authentic human side.”

In tributes from locals, Prince Phillip’s apparent manor towards his relationship with his wife Queen Elizabeth II, was noted and respected majorly.

Other Fraser Coast residents, despite their Royal knowledge admittedly minor, found the Duke’s death has left them reflecting and pondering.

Maryborough resident Heather Morrison-Ganley said he definitely has (her) respect”, with the Royals leaving her “fascinated” and intrigued.

“When you consider (Prince Philip) gave up his own family to be with his wife, and then, his flourishing military career to become her consort, he definitely has my respect,” Ms Morrison-Ganley told the Chronicle.

“His namesake -‘The Duke of Edinburgh‘s Award’ – in which a few of my relatives hold, has been an amazing program he ran.”

Another local, who preferred to be left unnamed, felt an ironic intimacy about the Duke’s passing.

“My mother was (upset by Prince Philip’s death) as it reminded her of her own relationship with my father, who died three years ago,” he said.

“(My dad) was my mother’s Prince Philip ... People can be upset but might not realise why, and it may have little to do with the Prince himself, it is one of the many stories that has us reflect on our own mortality.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is only one of the many locals who feels moved by the loss of Prince Philip. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt was another who felt the repercussions of the historic death, extending his condolences to the Royal Family.

“Although before my time, the Queen and Prince Philip’s visit to Bundaberg in 1954 not long after her coronation is remembered as a highlight of our city’s great history ... Their genuine interest in our community,” the Hinkler MP said.

“The Queen and Prince Philip’s messages of support to the people of our region through some of our toughest challenges, including the recent floods of 2013 and the Childers Backpacker Hostel fire, brought comfort in a difficult time.

“For people of my era, Prince Philip has been at the Queen’s side as Duke of Edinburgh my entire life, and, his dedication to Her Majesty and sense of duty has been an inspiration to generations.”