TRIBUTE: Loved Bay animal refuge volunteer mourned

The community is mourning the passing of Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer Bob Heathcote.

Bob Heathcote had been a volunteer at the refuge for 10 years and assisting animals was his passion.

He had also served as a vice president for the organisation.

Bob would regularly take animals to the region’s nursing homes, bringing joy to the elderly people who lived there.

A post on the refuge’s Facebook page described how much he would be missed.

“Sadly we were informed today of the passing of one of our lovely volunteers,” the post read.

“Bob had passed away early this morning.

“He was such a passionate person towards the charity, the animal refuge, its pets and the Nikenbah Markets.

“Bob was the animal refuge and Nikenbah Markets’ number one handyman, nothing was too much for Bob to do.

“A man who was liked and loved by many.

“He also went to the nursing homes around Hervey Bay with other volunteers to take pets into the lovely residents for some pet therapy.

“We certainly are going to be lost without our Bob, he will be missed so much, but always to be remembered.”