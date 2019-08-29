TRIBUTE: Beloved lollipop lady loses brave fight

Maryborough local Junette Kathleen Panton lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on August 19 this year after being the lollipop lady at Marybroough West State School for just under 25 years as well as working to deliver the morning Chronicles every morning.

HAVING worked a life-time in her home town, Junette Kathleen Panton's last days were filled with the love of exploring her own backyard.

Some may recognise Ms Panton from her more than two decades as Maryborough West State School's beloved lollipop lady.

The former crossing supervisor, who had already beaten breast cancer and being clinically dead on a surgeon's table for 40 minutes, lost her short battle with pancreatic cancer on August 19.

The family was given heart-breaking news after chemotherapy destroyed Ms Panton's liver earlier this year.

The 12-18 months prognosis Ms Panton had been given for her stage four pancreatic cancer and metastasis to the liver was shortened to just seven days.

Doctors could do no more for the 72-year-old.

Ms Panton lived for 24 days after that prognosis.

Ms Panton's daughter Candice Harrison, described her mother as her hero, and said her strength and dignity was something the family would never forget.

During those last few weeks, Ms Panton's family put on a Christmas Day as it was her favourite day of the year, as well as plenty of family dinners and visits from life-long friends.

Road trips were taken to the beach, to the Mary Poppins Story Bank, to have high tea with her sisters from out of town and to explore the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

"We also had our first family photo shoot on my sister's cane farm," Ms Harrison said.

FAMILY PHOTO: Tracey Panton (daughter), Craig Bite (tracey's partner), Lucas Ahon (great-grandson), Shiralee Stutz (sitting - granddaughter), Tahlia Stutz (granddaughter), Brendan Kopp (Shiralee's partner), MacKenzie Panton (sitting - Granddaughter), Crystal Stutz (Granddaughter), Vinnie Panton (sitting - Grandson), Terry Harrison (son in law), Candice Harrison (daughter), Zaeden Harrison (sitting - grandson), Zyani Strahan (Brock's girlfriend), Brock Neilsen (grandson), Mum - Junette Panton (sitting), Carmel Whittaker (sister), Tasha Neilsen (granddaughter), Sonny Kopp (front sitting - great-grandson), Peter Neilsen (back - son in law), Alirah Kopp (sitting - great granddaughter), Debbie Tuche (sister), Donna Neilsen (daughter), Angie Panton (sitting - daughter in law), Shay-lee Neilsen (granddaughter), Clinton Panton (son), Bodhi Pfrunder (Shay-lee's boyfriend), Allan Panton (mums former husband, our dad).

"Mum always wanted to but with family living away and everyone with busy schedules it was hard to get us all together.

"But the day after the seven-day diagnosis - we pulled everyone together in a few hours, matching clothes with mum in her floral jacket and we got them done. She was so happy."

Ms Panton died at home alongside her four children aged 50, 48, 34 and 31, her nurse sister who supported her around the clock for the final three days, her niece, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

"Her three grandchildren were downstairs at the time as well. My 10-year-old son kissed and hugged her goodbye after she had passed away. Incredible family, she was so very loved," Ms Harrison said.

Ms Panton's life was full of ups and downs.

"A hard marriage separation in 2002 left Mum in financial hardship for the rest of her life," her daughter said.

"In 2003 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She survived and was incredible through this treatment, not telling anyone what was happening.

"During this time she received radiation therapy in Brisbane - the radiation took most of her hearing, but she survived and that's the main thing."

In 2010 Ms Panton had re-constructive surgery to repair where she had her breast cancer removed.

During this operation she died on the table.

"She was gone for 40 minutes while the surgeon kept working on her, 20 minutes after he was meant to stop because he knew how strong she was," Ms Harrison said.

"Our family rushed to Bundaberg after being told she has about an hour left.

"We walked in to mum sitting in bed smiling, telling us she had an awful night but was positive and she survived."

During her life Ms Panton adored her job as a lollipop lady for school children.

She barely missed a day in 25 years, even working through having breast cancer.

"She would do her chemo treatment during the day and then go off to work that afternoon," her daughter said.

"Even during these last few weeks her main worry was missing work. Waking up confused from her pain medications saying she has to go to work, but we would tell her it was school holidays to avoid upsetting her."

Before working at the school, Ms Panton delivered the Chronicle newspaper in the early hours every morning in Maryborough.

"My dad and sisters both worked doing the same job, as well as my uncle. It was very much a family affair," Ms Harrison said.

"Mum's wake was held at the Carriers where Mum worked, while pregnant with me - where I later worked, as well as my sister Tracey."

Using her skill as a graphic designer, Ms Harrison designed a cancer journey book for her mother.

"This book was seen by social workers, cancer nurses and doctors and I am dedicating the book to mum," she said.

"This book will then be donated by me to the local cancer care clinic for local cancer patients to help them through their cancer journey.

"I will eventually try and raise money to get them printed so they can spread through other clinics."